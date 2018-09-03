‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Crew Confirms Planet Vegeta Theory

Earth may have Goku, but Dragon Ball Super has more planets within its domain. The Saiyan may be partial to Earth since he was raised there, but Planet Vegeta is where he was born. And, in a new interview, some staff informed fans a big Planet Vegeta surprise is in store for them this winter.

Recently, the official Dragon Ball website posted a new interview, and it was there art directors Nobuhito Sue and Kazuo Ogura opened up about their work. The duo are overseeing artwork on Dragon Ball Super: Broly at the moment, and they said fan-theories about Planet Vegeta’s expansion in the film were spot on.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to translator Herms98, the big anime movie will feature all-new areas of Planet Vegeta.

“The movie will also feature never-before-seen parts of Planet Vegeta. They say they’re going off of previous depictions of Planet Vegeta, while giving it a greater sense of scale,” the translator relayed.

“They also want to be faithful to the sort of space bases/space ships/etc Toriyama has drawn.”

The movie will also feature never-before-seen parts of Planet Vegeta. They say they’re going off of previous depictions of Planet Vegeta, while giving it a greater sense of scale. They also want to be faithful to the sort of space bases/space ships/etc Toriyama has drawn. pic.twitter.com/kUJi9bGOfN — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) September 2, 2018

Fans were given a glimpse of one new Planet Vegeta locale through the interview. In a photo, fans can see what looks to be a massive city in the middle of a forest. The white-and-red metropolis looks more high-tech than fans expected, but its design has callbacks to other Saiyan tech like space pods.

So far, there is no word on why these new areas of Planet Vegeta will be shown, but fans can make some good guesses. As the movie will star Broly, audiences will likely get several flashbacks about Planet Vegeta when it was still around. The race’s origins will need to be explained before Freeza goes in to obliterate the planet, so Dragon Ball is surely overhauling the homeworld ahead of its big comeback.

Are you ready to see how Planet Vegeta has changed? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States in January, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly is described as such:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”