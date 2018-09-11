‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Artists Correct Planet Vegeta Rumor

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is a few months out, and more details about the highly anticipated film are going public by the day. Now, a new interview is sharing details about its setting, and it seems a Planet Vegeta theory is holding up.

Recently, Toei Animation put out an interview which art directors Nobuhito Sue and Kazuo Ogure did. It was there the pair talked about the film’s stint with Planet Vegeta, and they confirmed a fact about the setting.

As you can see below, the Planet Vegeta visual being passed around by Dragon Ball Super contains a familiar building. Many speculated the castle was the one that Paragus built for himself on New Planet Vegeta. However, it turns out that is not the case as the building is the original castle King Vegeta built on Planet Vegeta.

The Official DB Site gives a tour of art directors Nobuhito Sue and Kazuo Ogura’s desk. According to the site, this landscape we’ve seen in promotional materials for the film is in fact King Vegeta’s palace on Planet Vegeta. //t.co/JTpHm1RJ68 pic.twitter.com/Dw2X467VN5 — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) September 9, 2018

According to the artists, the castle was made using previous Dragon Ball films for reference. As for its cliffhanging location, the place was taken straight from Dragon Ball Z: Broly — The Legendary Super Saiyan. As fans can see, the castle King Vegeta lives in looks nearly identical to the one Paragus built for himself once the Saiyan race was basically exterminated. In fact, the only real setting difference between the two palaces is their background. Planet Vegeta has two moons as usual, so the original castle has them in hanging in the background while the New Planet Vegeta palace lacks the celestial add-ons.

Are you eager to see more of this original palace for yourself? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Fans will soon see more of Planet Vegeta when Dragon Ball Super: Broly releases in Japan this December. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States in January as well, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly is described as such:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before.

The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”