Black Friday Offers Dragon Ball Super Broly At Insane Low Price

This Thanksgiving, Goku may be floating over the streets of New York City during the Macy’s Day Parade, but you can bring the Super Saiyan Blue fighter to your home thanks to this insane Black Friday deal. Following its theatrical run, Dragon Ball Super: Broly arrived onto home video, allowing fans of the Shonen series to pick up one of the most successful feature length films in the series. With the movie re-inventing the origin of the insane, legendary Super Saiyan, the film gave audiences some of the hardest hitting fights in the franchise to date and can now be picked up for the insane price of $9!

Amazon is selling the film at this historic low price right here, looking to get in on the madness that is Black Friday by offering one of the most popular anime films in recent memory that sees the arrival of Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta into the series proper!

The film, as mentioned earlier, re-introduced the character of Broly to the Dragon Ball franchise, only this time the legendary Super Saiyan was officially made “canon”. While the huge fighter originally debuted in the eighth movie of the Dragon Ball Z series, and made two subsequent appearances in the 10th and 11th entries, these films were considered “outside of continuity”. With “Broly: Second Coming” and “Bio-Broly“, these two films were the last time we saw the insane monster appear in the franchise proper, that is until the recent Dragon Ball Super film arrived.

Without going into heavy spoilers for the film, the stage has been set for Broly to return to the Dragon Ball universe at some point in the future now that he’s a part of the overall continuity, so it should be interesting to see where he pops up next!

Will you be picking up Dragon Ball Super: Broly at this insane low price? Where do you think Broly will pop up next? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Dragon Ball!

The Japanese-language and English dub releases of Dragon Ball Super are now complete and available to stream with FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. Viz Media is releasing new chapters of the manga at a monthly rate that can be read entirely for free through the Shonen Jump digital library, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD. Fans in Japan are also able to enjoy fresh non-canon adventures from the franchises with new episodes of Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ promotional anime series.

