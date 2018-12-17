‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Japanese Box Office Predictions Go Live

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now out in theaters over in Japan, and the question isn’t whether or not it will be a success, but just how big of a success it will be. Now that the film is out, we’re starting to get some intitial projections for Dragon Ball Super: Broly‘s box office – and no surprise, it’s looking pretty good!

As you can see above, Dragon Ball Super: Broly‘s three-day opening box office totals up to about ¥1.127 billion, which is about $10 million in US dollars. That number is above what Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection F earned on its opening weekend ($8.1M), the biggest opening in Japan up to that point (April 2015), and it went on to be the 6th biggest film in the country. It’s total take was $64.8M, which is about ¥7.3B.

Now that the initial opening weekend totals are out, speculation is turning toward what Dragon Ball Super: Broly will earn cumulatively. There are a lot of factors involved in gauging how far the film will reach – including the measure of how much more popular the Dragon Ball Super is now, and just what kind of draw a character like Broly really is. Right now, the plans for a limited U.S. release have some fans doubting that Broly can make all that big of an improvement over Resurrection F‘s domestic earnings, but that theory is pretty specious. Resurrection F famously made US theaters re-up on additional screenings after it debuted, due to massive popularity; Broly is coming in riding an even bigger wave of hype, and the initial reviews for the film point to it being the most awesome thing Dragon Ball has produced, and quite possibly one of the best anime films of all time.

That kind of word-of-mouth is quickly turning Dragon Ball Super: Broly into a must-see milestone for fans, and it is really hard to have any kind of authoritative say about how well it will do, simply because the film is in a real position to shatter expectations as well as box office trends and records. In additional to a bigger response form America, South America is expected to be a huge factor in this box office response, as the fandom there has been hyped for this ever since holding massive fan screening events of the Dragon Ball Super anime finale.

How much do you think Dragon Ball Super: Broly will make? Will it be the most successful anime movie of all time? Let us know in the comments!

Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially releases in Japan this December, so fans will get to see more of Super Saiyan Blue Goku in action soon enough. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.