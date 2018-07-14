‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Teases Bulma’s New Design

One of the major tentpoles of the Dragon Ball franchise is Bulma, so it wouldn’t feel like a Dragon Ball Super movie without Bulma showing up in some way. Good thing, the latest leaked promo for the film teases just that (thanks to Twitter user @GovetaXV).

Although not much can be parsed from this brief Bulma tease, fans can be sure she’ll most likely be wearing a new outfit for the film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unfortunately, along with the new look, Bulma will be portrayed by a new voice actress as well. For those unfamiliar, long time Bulma voice actress Hiromi Tsumu tragically passed before the finale of the series. Fans had seen images of Bulma after Tsumu’s passing, but not much else since then. This film will be one of the first pieces of new Dragon Ball media (not counting promotional commercial materials) featuring new voice actress Aya Hisakawa portraying the character.

The first Dragon Ball Super film, now titled Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is set to release this December in Japan, and has released its first trailer. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and has been confirmed to feature a rebooted take on the famous raging Saiyan Broly. The series will get a major makeover when its first film drops, and fans can thank Naohiro Shintani for that.

The beloved animator was brought in by Toei Animation to oversee the movie, and was approved by series creator Akira Toriyama. He’ll be contributing to the film’s script and character designs. Fans will get their first look at the new film during the Dragon Ball North America Tour and San Diego Comic-Con, as well.

