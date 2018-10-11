‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Cast Teases Some Special Cameos

Dragon Ball Super: Broly has quickly become one of the most highly-anticipated movies of 2018 – and not just because of the epic game-changing alterations it’s making to traditional Dragon Ball canon. Dragon Ball Super: Broly is rumored to contain some major fan-service surprises, some of which (Gogeta) have been all but spoiled, while others we may have no idea are coming.

During the Dragon Ball Super: Broly panel at New York Comic-Con 2018, both the Japanese and English cast of the film took the stage – and in the case of the latter, they may have leaked some big Broly spoilers, as well as dropping our biggest hint yet that there will be some big surprise cameos in the movie:

Sabat says the knowledge in his head about the film could get him in trouble with lawyers and Toei’s ninjas. He’s seen a rough, preliminary version of the film and it’s awesome. Some cool cameos, too…? More reiteration of how beautiful it is. — Kanzenshuu (@kanzenshuu) October 5, 2018



So who could these surprise cameos be? Given what we’ve seen from Dragon Ball Super: Broly so far, it could literally be just about anyone from the entire span of the series. That means we could see old friends like Master Roshi and Yamcha; or old foes like Raditz and Nappa. Of course, when Vegeta’s English voice actor Christopher Sabat spoke of the cameos in the film, it was just before the new Dragon Ball Super: Broly trailer was released. That trailer was chock-full of iconic character cameos, including the Ginyu Force, Goku’s father Bardock, and King Cold. With that kind of lineup, any additional cameos would just be icing on the cake, really.

In terms of wishful-thinking, there are any number of characters that Dragon Ball fans would love to see in the film. Like any hint of Gohan, for example, or perhaps even Goten and Trunks, who were key figures in some of the later Dragon Ball Z Broly films. We haven’t seen any promos are concept art featuring them, so it would definitely be a surprise.

