‘Dragon Ball Super’ Fans Cannot Unsee this Impressive Broly Easter Egg

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is a short time away from its official release in Japan, so it has celebrated the occasion by releasing the final trailer for the film before it opens featuring an all-out brawl between Goku, Vegeta, and Broly.

Not only did the final shot of the trailer officially debut Broly’s fully powered form, but fans also noticed an impressive shout out to Broly’s first appearance in the franchise.

The final shot of the trailer (as highlighted by @MJxTV on Twitter) features Broly charging up his Full Power form, and it’s reminiscent of Broly’s original Legendary Super Saiyan transformation in the Dragon Ball Z film Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan. The pose may remain the same, but fans can already see the major differences between Broly presented here and the one back then.

This joins another slick Easter Egg calling back to how badly Gohan was beaten in that film as Broly appears to rake Super Saiyan God Goku against an iceberg much in the same way he did his son back in that film. Naohiro Shintani’s character design, along with the fierce flowing animation, reminds fans of the Dragon Ball Z days, but this final shot helps cement just how much the film has changed from Dragon Ball Super.

The new, yet nostalgic character designs are some of the major reasons why fans can’t wait to see the film, and now these references will make watching it all the more sweeter with fans fond of Broly’s previous appearances in the series. Fans will find out what other Easter Eggs are hiding soon enough as Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially launches in Japan this December.

Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th, and fans are just waiting to find out which theaters the film will release in. You can read its synopsis below:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”