‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Explodes in Bright New Fan Poster

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is one of the most anticipated film releases of the year for anime fans, and with the film’s premiere getting closer every day, fans are finding new ways to pump themselves up.

This includes one fan who whipped up a cool and bright poster for the film, featuring a fully powered Broly front and center.

Version finale !

Ma version du poster pour le film #DragonBallSuper #BROLY 2018

Si vous aimez n’hésitez pas à RT pour le soutien 🙂 pic.twitter.com/gLur9Ls4JQ — k limmany (@limandao) September 4, 2018

Artist @limandao shared the following poster of Broly on Twitter and it’s a fierce look at why the new version of Broly is so exciting. Not only will Broly officially be rolled into the series’ canon, he will have a brand new character design and power level. In order to match up to Goku and Vegeta, who are essentially gods in the series at this point, Broly will need to be much stronger than fans remember.

But this is all made much more exciting for all of the new elements coming to the film along with the new take on Broly. With updated character designs and art direction highlighting new settings, the upcoming fight with Broly will most likely be a feast for the eyes as well as being stimulating for the fans who have wanted to see Broly in another film for years.

You can find more of @limandao’s Dragon Ball art on their Instagram page, and you can look forward to more Broly pretty soon too. Dragon Ball Super: Broly releases in Japan this December.

Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States in January as well, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly is described as such:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before.

The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”