These Custom ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Funko Figures Are Too Chill

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is not only bringing back one of the most popular characters in the series in a new way, but it’s also giving brand new looks to the old favorites Goku and Vegeta as well.

One of the more standout outfits is their sleek arctic gear, which one fan went above and beyond and made the chillest custom Funko Pop! toys based on this look.

Reddit user FalconHUG shared the above two custom Funko designs for Goku and Vegeta, and you honestly wouldn’t be able to tell these were custom at first glance. Not only do the Funko Pop! figures carry the same pose Goku and Vegeta had in the first trailer for the upcoming movie, the jackets unsurprisingly make for a great look in person.

Goku and Vegeta’s new attire is only one reason to look forward to Dragon Ball Super: Broly, but it’s certainly gotten a lot more attention than even the inclusion of Broly. Like FalconHUG, fans have been trying to figure out ways in order to recreate the jacket for themselves.

Though if the film does well, which is most certainly will given the content, maybe there will actually be versions of the jacket available for sale someday? If not, new Funko Pop! figures like the ones above would be a good compromise.

It will soon be revealed exactly how long both Goku and Vegeta will be wearing these cool jackets, and why each of them carries a “SAB” logo on the front, when Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially opens in Japan this December.

Funimation will also be bringing the film to theaters in the United States in January as well. Dragon Ball Super: Broly is described as such:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”

