‘Dragon Ball’ Actor on Whether Broly Would Make a Good God of Destruction

The Dragon Ball Super movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now in theaters over in Japan, and will arrive here in US theaters this week. Broly is already racking up some record box office profits on a global scale, while fans and critics alike both praise it as one of (if not *the*) most visually-stunning and action-packed Dragon Ball projects ever.

As Dragon Ball Super: Broly gets more and more popular, its game-changing tweaks to the canon mythos are becoming a bigger and bigger subject of discussion. One of the biggest talking points has been Broly’s future in the series. We had a chance to speak with the cast and crew of Dragon Ball Super: Broly‘s English Dub – including getting to pose some fun fan-service inquiries to actor Jason Douglas, who voices both Lord Beerus and King Cold in the film!

We asked Douglas is if Beerus should be worried about keeping his job, now that an unstoppable power like Broly is on the scene. After all, if a character like Pride Trooper leader Top qualifies as a God of Destruction candidate, then Broly certainly does! According to Douglas:

“I think that’s the genius of this film, and just kind of the way that the idea of Broly has been completely reconceived. He still has this terrible destructive power, but really it’s the same power literally that Goku, and Vegeta, and all the Saiyans have access to. He’s more of a wild child, therefore he’s unpredictable… But can he be a force for good, or evil, or whatever in the future? I think that’s what’s intriguing is that you just don’t know that. It depends on who gets to him first.”

Without dropping any deep spoilers, Dragon Ball Super: Broly definitely leaves a lot a room for Broly to play any number of roles in the franchise’s future. He could be the special ‘ace up the sleeve’ that the franchise trots out every few years – or, he could be a major player in the much larger universe of Dragon Ball Super, which is only getting bigger with every new anime episode, manga chapter, or major film release. In the case of the latter, how and why Broly would be brought back into the fold is anyone’s guess. But with the franchise now exploring arcs that have to do with a massive attack on the gods themselves, it’s clear that bigger and better powers are going to be needed to back up Goku and Vegeta. Broly may inevitably have to bee that guy.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out in Japan now. Funimation will bring the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.