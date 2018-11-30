‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Reveals Official Gogeta Poster

Dragon Ball Super: Broly recently shocked fans when it dropped a new trailer officially revealing that the popular Goku and Vegeta fusion Gogeta would be making its way into the series canon as well.

Fans were even more shocked to see that the new Gogeta is way more powerful than before, and fans can see more of this new Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta design thanks to a new poster.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Though there has been a bit of a controversy over whether or not Toei Animation has spoiled too much of the film by officially revealing Gogeta’s climactic inclusion, it might have been difficult to hide such a big addition to the film after it premieres in Japan, and has its official United States premiere shortly after.

Spoilers for Gogeta’s inclusion in the climax of the film, including its base form. Super Saiyan and Super Saiyan Blue forms, were dropped shortly after the world premiere in Japan, so this might have been a way to circumvent that problem and come out ahead of potentially spoiling the film for fans.

But regardless, fans are incredibly happy to get this popular addition to the series official canon along with Broly. They are even happier in this case as well given just how great of a showing both of these characters seem like they will get.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially releases in Japan this December, so fans will see more of what Super Saiyan Blue Gogera brings to the table soon. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th, and fans are just waiting to find out which theaters the film will release in. You can read its synopsis below:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”