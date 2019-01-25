‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Fans Are Waging War Over Gogeta’s Hero Status

WARNING: This Article Contains Spoilers!

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is basically one big title bout between Goku, Vegeta, and Broly, in Earth’s arctic region. That epic battle goes through some significant escalation, starting from the characters’ base forms, and jumping through various levels of Super Saiyan transformation. However, when Broly’s Super Saiyan transformation unleashes limitless berserker power, Goku and Vegeta must take the drastic step of fusing into one warrior, Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta!

The final battle between SSB Gogeta and SSJ Broly is one of the most epic fights in Dragon Ball history, but the fused warrior’s stand against the Legendary Super Saiyan has fans split. For every fan who thinks that Gogeta had a badass re-introduction within Dragon Ball Super canon, there’s another fan who thinks that Dragon Ball Super: Broly‘s version of Gogeta was actually more of a villain than a hero!

Fused Bully

If you actually liked gogeta in the Super movie please unfollow me. He is completely a sociopath by beating and almost killing Broly who has mental disabilities by losing complete control of his mind. This is problematic and please boycott DBS Broly if you don’t support abuse. pic.twitter.com/XCLHQ2A4Ah — Emperor A.L.C (@empireAlC) January 19, 2019

This fan’s tweet is quickly going viral for its… unexpected point of view of how the “Gogeta vs. Broly” fight went down.

It’s admittedly a bit overly dramatic, but there are quite a few fans who seem to agree!

Bully History

Goku was beating up a 3 year old who was just trying to fulfill his father’s dream pic.twitter.com/nZ7DoIiOIW — Ripper 30 (@Ripper_30) January 19, 2019

As this fan points out, there’s quite a bit of Dragon Ball history that could be viewed from the standpoint of the good guys acting like villains.

Take the history of Piccolo Jr., for example…

DELTE THIS

As you can see, the always supportive Internet ain’t trying to hear any criticisms of Dragon Ball Super: Broly at the height of its popularity.

Can’t Be Happy With Anything

As you can see, social media continues to have a ‘lack of empathy’ problem when it comes to people expressing minority opinions.

Just for the record: no one should kill themselves over something like this – no matter what the toxic fandom tells you.

#DEAD

This is the kind of thing that makes some fans wish they could instant transmit to another planet.

Sexist Too

Omg totally agree! Don’t forget that the entire series is sexist by making all the female characters not important! — 321gametime (@321gametimee) January 19, 2019

Apparently, Dragon Ball is like the least-woke anime out there!

#JusticeForVidel #JusticeForChiChi #TimesUpOnNotFighting

Vegeta’s Fault

Goku didnt want to kill Broly

Vegeta did so when you mix it together you kinda get this cocky guy whose like alright we gonna kill broly IN STYLE — 4BitsComic (@4BitsComic) January 19, 2019

Some fans are taking a deeper dive into the psyche of a fused warrior, and have determined that in Gogeta’s mind it’s the Vegeta half that probably wanted to off Broly.

Based on how the film ends, it’s clear that Goku was more fascinated than threatened by Broly.

Goku’s Response

Lil’ Goku has the mic drop response to this little debate.

…Probably a good thing Adult Goku doesn’t have that tail anymore.

No Spoilers

Thanks for spoiling the movie! — ViperOnBull (@EddAndFlo) January 20, 2019

Now this fan won’t get the edge-of-your-seat thrill and surprise of finding out that Goku and Vegeta ultimately win the fight against their foe.

Because Dragon Ball always likes to keep you guessing about that sort of thing ? ?

All in Jest

Sorry I thought it was serious LOL??? — kengoku (@anbugoku) January 19, 2019

It’s sarcasm — Chris issac gaddam (@Issachksidxhsk) January 20, 2019

With the social media it’s always hard to tell for sure if a person is posting in seriousness, or trying to be witty and sarcastic. We’ll let you decide what it is, in this case.

Spoiler: It was sarcasm!

