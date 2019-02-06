‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Star Comments on Whether Goku Can Use Ultra Instinct Again

Dragon Ball Super added a ton of interesting elements that expanded the series lore, but what fans remember the most fondly was the introduction of Goku’s most powerful form to date: Ultra Instinct. Since the series ended, fans have been wondering whether or not Goku will appear in the form again someday.

With Dragon Ball Super: Broly ultimately leaving Ultra Instinct off the table, the voice actress of Goku in the Japanese language release, Masako Nozawa, commented on whether or not she believes Goku will be able to use the Ultra Instinct state again.

When asked by ComicBook.com whether or not she believes Goku attain that level again, Nozawa stated, “I don’t know if he’ll ever get to that instinct level, but he’s always training. He’s constantly training. So I think there’s going to be a lot more Goku to be seen because he’s always training.”

So while Nozawa isn’t quite sure herself either whether or not he’ll be able to go Ultra Instinct, she’s confident that it’s potentially in his future because he’ll forever be training to get stronger. Nozawa knows Goku better than almost anyone else, and when asked what it took to perform such a transformation she indicated that it’s an instinct she has as well, “There really is no secret to how I build the character. What I see on the screen, I see Goku, I feel whatever he’s feeling. And when I saw Goku that way I knew, “Okay, this is what Goku must be feeling,” so I just try to match whatever I see and become Goku.

Goku’s Ultra Instinct form has made a re-appearance in the Dragon Ball Heroes promotional anime series, but fans were hoping that Dragon Ball Super: Broly would be a full return for the form. Clearly that didn’t happen, but one moment had fans feeling like the franchise was not going to forget Ultra Instinct so easily as Goku seemed to attempt transforming into it in his fight with Broly.

Neither Goku nor his voice actress Nozawa have a clear idea of if we’ll ever see Ultra Instinct Goku again, but fans will be keeping their eyes peeled on any future projects should the series return. Opening in Japan last December, Funimation officially brought Dragon Ball Super: Broly to the United States on January 16, and tickets are still on sale in some regions. You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here. The film is described as such:

“A planet destroyed, a powerful race reduced to nothing. After the devastation of Planet Vegeta, three Saiyans were scattered among the stars, destined for different fates. While two found a home on Earth, the third was raised with a burning desire for vengeance and developed an unbelievable power. And the time for revenge has come. Destinies collide in a battle that will shake the universe to its very core! Goku is back to training hard so he can face the most powerful foes the universes have to offer, and Vegeta is keeping up right beside him. But when they suddenly find themselves against an unknown Saiyan, they discover a terrible, destructive force. Locked into battle with the formidable Broly, Goku and Vegeta face their most dangerous opponent yet!”