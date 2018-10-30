‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Theory Breaks Down Goten and Trunks’ Key Role

There have been some key characters missing from a lot of the promos for the Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie, including Goku’s sons, Gohan and Goten! Well, Goten and his partner in crime Trunks have finally made an appearance on at least one official poster for Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and fans have a major theory as to why they are included in the film — even if Gohan is not.

The going theory here is that Goten and Trunks will have a small but pivotal role in Dragon Ball Super: Broly. The sons of Goku and Vegeta (respectively) are primarily known for just one thing in the modern franchise: Their Fusion Dance form of Gotenks. The boys’ fused power was a major focus of Dragon Ball Z‘s Majin Buu saga, several of the Dragon Ball Z movies like Fusion Reborn, and smaller appearances in Dragon Ball Super.

Videos by ComicBook.com

ICYMI, here’s more promo art featuring Goten and Trunks. As before with this theater promo poster, I’m assuming their experience with Metamoran fusion is the only reason why they’re semi-important in this movie. I doubt they’d be featured at all if they were just hanging around. pic.twitter.com/FUkXyGgeJK — Terez (@Terez27) October 27, 2018



What many fans seem to think is that Goten and Trunks will appear in Dragon Ball Super: Broly as a reference point for the Fusion Dance and the powerful warriors it can create, which is expected to be the final battle of the film. For months now it’s been speculated that Goku and Vegeta’s Fusion Dance form of Gogeta will be featured in Dragon Ball Super: Broly as part of the climatic fight between the two Saiyan warriors and Broly’s “Ultimate Super Saiyan” potential. Goten and Trunks may be included as a way to remind Goku and Vegeta of the technique, or they may even have the more active role of teachers.

It’s important to remember that within Dragon Ball canon, Goku may have helped teach Goten and Trunks the Fusion Dance, but he and Vegeta have never performed it, nor is there any indication that Vegeta actually knows the dance. If Vegeta has to learn the Fusion Dance in order to bring Gogeta to life in battle, then it would be a hilarious comedic moment to have him learning to dance with Goten and Trunks as his instructors.

What do you think? Will Goten and Trunks have a key role to play in the Dragon ball Super movie? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Dragon Ball Super: Broly will hit Japanese theaters in December, and is expected to arrive in the U.S. on January 16, 2019. Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. ET. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete and available to stream on Funimation, VRV and Crunchyroll.