‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Becomes Series’ Top-Grossing Film Ever

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is definitely not a film to mess with. After debuting in Japan last December, the movie had its opening in the U.S. yesterday, and the big premiere has pushed the project to break a rather big record.

After all, it is official. Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now the highest-grossing film of the franchise.

The good news came down not long ago from Deadline. The outlet confirmed the final opening day total for the new Dragon Ball film, and it came in at a whopping $7.06 million. The stunning total demolished openings from the franchise’s prior movies, and the domestic total pushed Dragon Ball Super: Broly to its record-breaking ledge.

With $7.06 million coming in from the U.S., the film has a worldwide box office gross of $64.66 million. The total pushes Dragon Ball Super: Broly above the franchise’s top title. The domestic addition plus the additional money earned in foreign markets like Brazil has taken down Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection of F by the tiniest margin… and it has only screened for a single day in the U.S.

According to Deadline, the box office tracking for Dragon Ball Super: Broly in the U.S. is looking real good. The outlet expects the film’s gross to be frontloaded and run upwards of $11 million. If that total is met, the film will gross $67+ million at the very least, and that does not consider other major markets like Europe and Australia. So far, the only markets to welcome Dragon Ball Super: Broly into theaters is Japan, Brazil, Mexico, the U.S., and several other Latin American countries.

So, will you be checking out this movie in theaters?

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now out in theaters in Japan and the U.S. You can read ComicBook.com's spoiler-free review of the film here.