‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Shares New Preview Stills

Dragon Ball Super: Broly has gone on to incredible success in Japan thanks to bringing Broly and Gogeta into the series canon officially, and the impressive new coat of paint for the film.

Before the film makes its debut in the United States in a little under three weeks, Funimation has shared new high quality preview images highlighting moments from previous trailers, with some new ones sprinkled in.

So @FUNimation gave me access to some high quality stills from #DragonBallSuperBroly. Remember to get those tickets ASAP from Fandango because they’re going fast. pic.twitter.com/k9bjZqIAGk — Geekdom101 (@EmperorBigD) December 27, 2018

As shared by @EmperorBigD on Twitter (via Funimation), this new batch of images highlight big moments from the first few trailers for the film. You can see a second batch below, which comes with a new look at a hilariously frustrated Beerus.

Funimation also shared images with @MsDBZbabe on Twitter to promote that tickets are now on sale, and you can see them below. They include a new look at Bulma and Whis, along with Super Saiyan Goku.

Enjoy these HD stills, get your tickets now & see it in January! 😍 Vegeta looks so good in this movie!!! #DBSuperBroly #DragonBallSuperBroly //t.co/SyuCYA3aK1 pic.twitter.com/3bZlxZLNHZ — ✨Maria MsDBZbabe✨ (@MsDBZbabe) December 27, 2018

Finally, the official Twitter account for the film shared two brand new images featuring a close-up look at Bulma’s new design along with a surprising look at new character Cheelye, who early reports indicate will play a much bigger role in the film than fans suspected at first.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now currently playing in Japan. Funimation will be bringing the film to various theaters in the United States on January 16, and tickets for the film are now on sale. You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here.

“A planet destroyed, a powerful race reduced to nothing. After the devastation of Planet Vegeta, three Saiyans were scattered among the stars, destined for different fates. While two found a home on Earth, the third was raised with a burning desire for vengeance and developed an unbelievable power. And the time for revenge has come. Destinies collide in a battle that will shake the universe to its very core! Goku is back to training hard so he can face the most powerful foes the universes have to offer, and Vegeta is keeping up right beside him. But when they suddenly find themselves against an unknown Saiyan, they discover a terrible, destructive force. Locked into battle with the formidable Broly, Goku and Vegeta face their most dangerous opponent yet!”