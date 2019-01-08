‘Dragon Ball Super’ Illustrator Teases Broly’s Manga Future

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is already on its way to becoming the most successful Dragon Ball movie of all time. Based on the reviews and reactions we’ve seen so far, it seems apparent that once fans all over the world get a taste of this new canon version of Broly, they’re going to want more!

Since the Dragon Ball Super manga is already pushing past the events of Broly and into a game-changing new arc, the person who may know best how Broly will fit into the series’ future is none other than Dragon Ball Super manga head, Toyotaro! Check out what the acclaimed artist (and official successor to Akira Toriyama) had to say in a recent interview with Kanzenshuu, when asked if (when?) Broly could be making an appearance in the manga:

[Translation]: “This movie is an extension of Super, so I believe that someday the time will come to draw him,” [Toyotaro] said, with a look of certainty. “I’m thankful that the movie came before the comic. There are lots of battle scenes in the movie, but if I were to go first, I wouldn’t have been able to draw them in that much detail. When the time comes, I’d like to use the movie as a reference to make it look cool in my own way,” he said with a smile.“

So far, the new canon version of Broly has only gotten a one-page spread in the previous issue of Dragon Ball Super, as the manga ended its Tournament of Power arc and moved into the new “Galactic Patrol Prisoner” arc. Broly is briefly mentioned as a foe that popped up to battle Goku and Vegeta after the ToP; however, the manga does not actually adapt the events of the film in full. So, Broly already exists in the manga canon, which means it wouldn’t be all that surprising if (when) he were to show up later on in the series. Toyotaro seems to know either exactly or loosely when that event could happen – not that he’ll reveal much to us fans!

It could be possible that, depending on how the events of Dragon Ball Super: Broly play out, Broly actually ends up being tapped by Goku and Vegeta to fight in the “Galactic Patrol Prisoner” arc. The new storyline sees the Saiyans and Galactic Patrol going up against ancient sorcerer Moro (aka “Planet-Eater Moro”), a conflict that could potentially cost Goku and Vegeta their Super Saiyan God power. If that were to happen, the biggest gun the Saiyans in Universe 7 would have left would be Broly’s limitless Bersker power – and Broly vs. Moro is definitely a fight we’d love to see – how about you?

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out in Japan now. Funimation will bring the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.