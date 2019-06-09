Executives Address Missed Opportunities In Dragon Ball Super: Broly

Dragon Ball is one of those franchise fans cannot get enough of. Ever since Akira Toriyama kicked off the story decades ago, the shonen has drawn in fans, and it continues to do so by the millions today. When Dragon Ball Super: Broly hit theaters this past winter, the blockbuster’s box office proved Son Goku had life to him yet, but it was not the series’ magnum opus.

It turns out there were plenty of things Dragon Ball Super couldn’t do with its movie, and the series plans to explore them elsewhere.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, two executives behind Dragon Ball Super hit up fans to relay some promising details about the franchise. Akio Iyoku, the head of the Dragon Ball Room, did an interview that was included in the Japanese release of Dragon Ball Super: Broly. It was there fans recently learned preparations are being made for another movie, but that is not all.

As Iyoku puts it, the future of Dragon Ball will try to fit in the things his team could not stuff into the anime’s latest movie.

“There are a bunch of things that we could not do this time, so I think whatever comes next will be even more incredible. Please look forward to it,” Iyoku promised fans (via Goreshx).

Earlier in the interview, the executive confirmed the team behind Dragon Ball is “steadily” making plans for the next movie.

“We raised the bar a lot with Broly so we’re trying to avoid becoming burnt out,” Iyoku said. “I think Dragon Ball will continue from here on out so we want you all to look forward to what’s coming up next.”

At this time, neither Toei Animation or Shueisha have confirmed plans for a new anime project, but rumors have persisted ever since the Dragon Ball Super anime ended last spring. With Goku bringing in more money than ever before, fans are eager to get their hands on more anime content, and this recent interview with Iyoku proves his think-tank team has plenty more ideas to parse out since they didn’t make the cut for Dragon Ball Super: Broly.

So, what would you like to have seen added to Dragon Ball Super: Broly? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.