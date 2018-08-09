New ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Movie Posters Stir Some Saiyan Controversy

The Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie feature just got another big promotional push, thanks to some official posters for the movie appearing over in Japan. However, while the Dragon Ball Super movie posters give fans even more new insights into the film’s character designs, it has also raised some big questions about some of the supporting Saiyan characters in the film:

As you can see above, here are the characters that are highlighted in the new Dragon Ball Super: Broly posters and have been spotted in other promo images:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Goku

Vegeta

Broly

Freeza

Piccolo

Beerus & Whis

Bulma, Goten, Trunks

However, Dragon Ball fans have quickly pounced on two clear issues with the character lineup highlighted in these promotional materials:

Gohan is nowhere to be found in any of the promotional materials. It’s questionable whether or not he’s even in the film, at this point. Goten and Trunks are still little kids, despite the span of time that Dragon Ball Super covers.

We at Comicbook.com/Anime have already broken down how Dragon Ball Super dropped the ball when it comes to Goku’s sons, Gohan and Goten. The anime pretty much nerfed Gohan’s power, making him a side character who never got much development, or even a big standout arc. Meanwhile, the Dragon Ball Super manga has taken a much different (read: better) route, by having Gohan go into the Tournament of Power wearing the colors of his mentor Piccolo (as oppose to Goku’s colors in the anime), and having him step up for a decisive battle with fused warrior Kefla, which is about to go down in the next installment.

Meanwhile, the Dragon Ball Super manga bonus chapters actually positioned Goten and his buddy Trunks in a storyline that could bring back Cell to the franchise, while the anime essentially made them side characters for comedic relief or filler episodes.

Given that Goten and Trunks and Gohan were the principal players in the later two Dragon Ball Z: Broly movies, it will be interesting to see how this Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie will make use of them. Could Gohan have a surprise role to play in the film? Will Goten and Trunks be main players, or just fillers? These are the questions that fans need answered.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly will hit Japanese theaters in December, and is expected to arrive in the U.S. around mid-January 2019. Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete and available to stream on Funimation, VRV and Crunchyroll.