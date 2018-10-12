‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Reveals King Vegeta Redesign

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is one of the most exciting film releases of the year, and it’s doubly so for long time fans of the series who are seeing all the differences the film is going to make to the series’ canon.

Along with these story changes are changes in the character design, with many returning favorites such as King Vegeta, getting a face lift in the new film.

With original series creator Akira Toriyama bringing Broly into the series canon officially, there is the equally as exciting redesign for the famous foe. With the latest trailer revealing a focus on the history of Planet Vegeta before it was destroyed by Freeza, fans got a fresh look at King Vegeta. The newer version of the character is most likely a slightly younger incarnation of the character than seen in series past.

King Vegeta’s look is far more regal here than in series past as his armor has a few more bits of embellishment than the original design. While his famous cape is still draped around his shoulders, his armor is a darker shade and a skirt drapes around his lower body.

Along with this, King Vegeta’s chest is freed from the logo on his armor before, and his beard seems a bit thinner this time around. His necklace is also much larger, and more fitting of someone in a royal position. But like in the original series, he’s subjugated under King Cold, Freeza, and more powerful warriors before his inevitable tragic fate.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially launches in Japan this December. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th as well

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.