‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Teases its Total Runtime

Dragon Ball Super: Broly already seems like one of the most jam-packed films in the franchise so far with major battles between Broly, Goku, Vegeta, and even Freeza taking center stage.

Just how is the film actually going to fit all of this into the film? Just how long will it make the movie? Dragon Ball Super: Broly just actually might be the longest film in the franchise yet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a recent interview translated by Todd Blankenship (Twitter user @Herms98), director of the film Tatsuya Nagamine mentioned that Dragon Ball Super: Broly was originally scheduled to have a 90 minute runtime, and the staff was having trouble fitting the entire script in. While the staff worked to pare down the film, the final runtime has been extended.

Here’s Nagamise’s full discussion of the run time provided by Blankenship:

“Nagamine says they’re adapting Toriyama’s script pretty much as-is apart from the action scenes. But the original script would’ve made for twice the scheduled 90 minute run time, so everyone involved has worked to trim it down, though the run time has still been slightly extended.”

If Dragon Ball Super: Broly indeed comes in at 90 minutes, and potentially even more, that puts it in the same ballpark as the current longest film in the franchise, Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection of F, which stands at around 93 minutes. This follows the trend of the films getting longer with Battle of Gods clocking in at around 85 minutes as well.

Because the new Dragon Ball films are released on their own now, rather than be double billed with another Toei Animation production like much of the earlier Dragon Ball Z films than there is room to explore with the Dragon Ball Super film. The fact that the original script for the film was at least worth 180 minutes means that Toei Animation wants to do quite a bit with this new incarnation of Broly, which should definitely please and hype fans looking forward to the final release.

With the staff adapting Toriyama’s original script pretty much “as-is,” there will be plenty of greatness to chew on as well. So fans shouldn’t worry about potentially sitting through some kind of filler. But we’ll know for sure when Dragon Ball Super: Broly opens this December in Japan.

Funimation will also be bringing the film to theaters in the United States in January as well, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly is described as such:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”