‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Teases Big Secrets About the Saiyan Race

The first full trailer for Dragon Ball Super: Broly got fans way more hyped for the film, by showing us just how epically awesome Broly’s first canonized story will be. The footage in the Broly trailer rich with a mix of classic Dragon Ball iconography and new visual designs – but the tag cards placed within the trailer should be ignored, either. After all, in those tagline moments, we get some pretty big teases about how this film will vastly expand the mythos of the Saiyan race.

Check out the biggest teases, which appear at the end of the Dragon Ball Super: Broly trailer, during that thrilling montage of footage:

“The Saiyan Warrior Race



What Do You See

Beyond That Strength?”

These taglines are a callback to the very first teases of the Dragon Ball Super movie – long before we knew it would even center around the story of Broly. The original intrigue of the project was learning that it would tell the canon history of the Saiyan race of Universe 7, revealing knew insights about Saiyan homeworlds Sadala and Planet Vegeta, as well as the very first Super Saiyan God. All of those story points would come together to form the larger theme of the film, which would be taking time after the big power-ups and transformations of the Dragon Ball Super anime, in order to examine how Goku, Vegeta, and other Saiyans are able to unlock the massive powers that make them the strongest race in the universe.

‘The strongest combat race in the universe: Saiyans’ The movie will depict the origin of Goku and co.’s strength. — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) December 16, 2017

As Toriyama himself said at the start of production:

“The Dragon Ball Super movie this time will be the next story in the series currently airing on TV. It will be an episode after catching our breath from the climax of the Tournament of Power with the universe’s existence on the line; with content that will give a little better understanding about Freeza and the Saiyans, which I hadn’t properly depicted up till now; and leading to a mighty foe saved for the occasion, which I think has it shaping up to be a really enjoyable story.”

To put this in mainstream comic book terms: between prior teases an the official trailer taglines, it sounds like Dragon Ball could be going through a similar process as the Green Lantern comics of the 2000s, which completely revamped the character’s mythos to explain why green Power Rings are so connected to the users, and how silly elements of the franchise like Green Lantern’s weakness to the color yellow could be grounded in much richer narrative and thematic soil. Dragon Ball has been accused of getting too frivolous and gimmicky with its power-ups (especially DBS), so if Dragon Ball Super: Broly can ground that mythos in a compelling and emotional backstory of Saiyans overcoming great calamities to evolve and survive, then the film could do as promised, and open a big exciting door for where the franchises goes next.

What do you think these teaser taglines in the Dragon Ball Super: Broly trailer mean? Let us know your theories in the comments!

