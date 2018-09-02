‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Drops New Super Saiyan Broly Ad

Fans are excited for Dragon Ball Super: Broly for a number of reasons, but the major draw is how the new version of Broly will look and fight in the final film.

With a new advertisement seen in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump (as spotted by YonkouProductions on Twitter), fans got another look at the new Broly in both his base form and Super Saiyan form.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly Promotional Ad featuring a new image from the film. pic.twitter.com/12AhbOczDN — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) August 24, 2018

The new ad spread features two different profiles of Broly along with a much better look at the debut of Vegeta’s Super Saiyan God form. One profile features Broly in his powered up base form, and one seems to be the start of his raging Super Saiyan power. Although the new version of Broly doesn’t seem to carry the same “Legendary” moniker for his power that the older version of, he still has an appropriately legendary look.

The more concerning thing will be how strong the new Broly will be. In each of the trailers and clips revealed so far, Goku and Vegeta each have trouble against Broly in just his base form. They seem to transform into Super Saiyan Blue in order to meet the challenge, but this is all before Broly unleashes his full Super Saiyan power (resulting in the iconic muscular form most fans are familiar with).

Then again, if Goku and Vegeta fuse into the also non-canon Gogeta form, they’ll be able to match even a fully powered Broly. Fans will soon see for themselves as Dragon Ball Super: Broly opens this December in Japan.

Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States in January as well, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly is described as such:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”