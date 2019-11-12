Dragon Ball Super: Broly Nominated for Google Play Award

Dragon Ball Super’s anime may have ended with the conclusion of the Tournament of Power arc, but that isn’t stopping the franchise from continuing to gain recognition past its finale. Specifically, the recently released third film in the Dragon Ball Super franchise, Broly, has been recognized for a Google Play Award. The film, which features the re-imagining of the popular Dragon Ball villain, and Legendary Super Saiyan, has managed to be a hit among fans, giving audiences some of the best fights in the anime’s history.

Twitter User DBSHype shared the announcement that Dragon Ball Super: Broly had been nominated for a Google Play Award for the category of “User’s Choice Movie 2019”, which specifically was voted on by fans located in the country of Japan:

As mentioned earlier, Dragon Ball Super: Broly managed to re-invent the classic villain Broly and bring him into continuity proper. Giving us a brand new look into the past of the Planet Vegeta, audiences had the opportunity to explore a past that was once unseen for the Saiyan people. Specifically, we got better looks into the parents of Goku, as well as the planet hopping lives of Vegeta and Raditz during their childhoods.

Broly himself had a tweaked origin, landing on a desolate planet and boosting his power level thanks to the terrible terrain and constant threats. With Freeza discovering Broly and his handler, the alien despot pitted the Legendary Super Saiyan against Goku and Vegeta in order to eliminate the Saiyans that had been such a thorn in his side for so long. Of course, things don’t exactly go as planned and a battle royale ensues, functioning as one of the greatest Dragon Ball movies to date.

