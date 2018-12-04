‘Dragon Ball’ Teases Paragus’ Power Level

Dragon Ball Super: Broly will be bringing Broly, Gogeta, and Paragus into the series’ canon officially, and fans have been wondering just how strong the new Paragus will turn out to be since he didn’t make much of a strength impression during his first appearance.

But a small sidebook promoting Dragon Ball Super: Broly teases just that as it reveals Paragus’ original rank in the Saiyan empire.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Also, it seems Paragus holds the rank of colonel (大佐), thus putting him on the same exalted level as Silver, Violet, and Yellow. And Sanders, of course. pic.twitter.com/HOQwH2bBKb — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) December 1, 2018

As spotted by @Herms98 on Twitter, the special Saikyo Jump book promoting Dragon Ball Super: Broly, Paragus carries the rank of Colonel during his stint in the Saiyan army. While this does not outright confirm his power level at face value, this does tease how strong he must be relative to other Saiyan warriors. Paragus must have a strong base power himself in order to spawn Broly, after all.

All eyes will be on Paragus in the new film as his first appearance in the Dragon Ball Z film, Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan, did not work out for the character in the end. Evidence through promotional materials and the trailers seem to hint that it might not work out so well for him this time around either.

If Paragus does have a higher power level in the film, it would be a result of the new power scale the film will be a part of as well. With Broly now being introduced into a series where Goku and Vegeta have essentially reached the power of gods, he will need an increased power level to make as distinctive mark on the franchise as he did the first time. Trailers for the film seem to hint at this as well, as Goku and Vegeta resolve to using the popular fusion Gogeta in order to find a way to bring down the new Broly.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially releases in Japan not too long from now, so fans will see more of Paragus sooner rather than later. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th, and fans are just waiting to find out which theaters the film will release in. You can read its synopsis below:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”