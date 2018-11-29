‘Dragon Ball Super’ Reveals the Insane Power of Broly’s Berserker Rage

Some of the latest promo trailers for Dragon Ball Super: Broly have revealed more new footage of this canon version of Broly in action, and mysterious Saiyan’s berserker rage has turned out to be even stronger than imagined!

In both the official Dragon Ball Super: Broly music video, as well as the new Gogeta reveal trailer, we get much better looks at just how powerful Broly really is. This version of Broly in Base Form proves to be more than a match for Super Saiyan God Goku and Vegeta, taking a punch from SSG Vegeta without flinching, while thrashing SSG Goku so hard, the Saiyan hero is left laid out on the ground.

However, it’s in the new Dragon Ball Super: Broly Gogeta reveal trailer that we truly get a sense of what kind of threat Broly is. Even after all of the training and power-ups of the Dragon Ball Super anime, Goku and Vegeta’s combined base form powers in Gogeta aren’t enough to stand against Broly. Even when the fused warrior jumps to Super Saiyan, he can’t keep up with Broly’s unprecedented ability to exponentially increase his power limits. The Gogeta vs. Broly fight gets so intense that the planet they’re fighting on looks like it can barely hold up to their combined power – especially when Gogeta makes the jump to Super Saiyan Blue, and Broly becomes something like a living atom bomb, in order to match him.

One of the most interesting things about Dragon Ball Super: Broly is how the film will reframe Broly’s role within canon. Broly was originally introduced as “The Legendary Super Saiyan,” a part of the Dragon Ball mythos that has gotten very muddled since Dragon Ball Super opened up the floodgates of connecting divine powers to the Saiyans, with transformations like SSG and SSB. How Broly now fits into the ranks of power-ups is what a lot of fans have been wondering. The movie refers to Broly’s blond-haired form as “Ultimate Super Saiyan,” and seemingly makes the caveat that he’s Super Saiyan with a limitless ability to jump in power. It’s all the things we loved about the old Legendary Super Saiyan, wrapped in a new (and easier) package.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially releases in Japan this December, so fans will get to see more of Super Saiyan Blue Goku in action soon enough. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.