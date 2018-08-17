‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Producer Addresses its Quick International Release

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is going to be a major hit in Japan, and overseas, and with such a great amount of support for the film’s release around the world it’s no mystery as to why Toei Animation wants as many fans to see it as soon as possible.

In a recent interview with the film’s producer Norihiro Hayashida on Dragon Ball‘s official website, Hayashida elaborated on why it’s being released internationally so quickly. It’s actually to avoid as much piracy as possible.

As translated by Todd Blankenship (@Herms98 on Twitter), Hayashia explained that the team behind Dragon Ball Super: Broly have “been very conscious of the overseas market during the production and marketing of this film, and want to get it dubbed and shown in theaters overseas as soon as possible to cut down on piracy.”

It’s natural for the team to fear piracy because the film is highly sought after behind fans in the West, and wanting to curb the wait time in order to keep some fans from growing too impatient is a good move for fans overall. But does that mean the English dub of Dragon Ball Super: Broly will suffer with such a quick turn around?

That’s not the case either as Hayashida explains that Funimation has been working on the dub with rough cuts of the film, “the rough cut of the film will be used to get dubs finished quickly. At the same time, they’re trying to leave plenty of time to do corrections between the rough cut and final cut of the film.”

It seems that the film’s international release is shaping up quickly and nicely, and fans will soon get to see for themselves as Dragon Ball Super: Broly opens this December in Japan. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States in January.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is described as:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”