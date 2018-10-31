‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Shares First-Look At Raditz

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is a couple months out from its debut, and new details are starting to trickle out about the film. Just recently, fans learned Raditz will make a special comeback in the film, and a first-look at his new design has gone live.

As it turns out, Raditz makes for one adorable kid, and it seems his hair has always been impressive.

Below, you can find the new character designs for Raditz as he will appear in Dragon Ball Super: Broly. The art was shown to fans for the first time during a special Dragon Ball Heroes stream, and it confirmed Raditz will show up in the upcoming film.

Raditz seems to be a bit older in these designs than Vegeta will be during the flashbacks. Rocking some long locks, Raditz looks properly intense with his scouter on, and his Saiyan armor would be more intimidating if the boy had more muscle to him. Fans can also see Raditz has his Saiyan tail wrapped around his midsection as he’s still got the appendage here, and his stern expression makes the fighter look as bratty as ever.

So far, there are very few details out on how Raditz will fit into the film, but fans have their ideas. During the recent stream, Dragon Ball Super: Broly‘s director confirmed Raditz will show up alongside Nappa and Vegeta. Tatsuya Nagamine would not give away any specific details, but fans suspect the trio will be shown off-planet whenever Planet Vegeta is being destroyed. After all, a previous manga spin-off did reveal the trio were together when their home was destroyed by Freeza, and the upcoming movie promises to delve into that dark piece of history.

For anyone curious, it does not look like the movie will open any doors for a full-on Raditz return. The character will appear in this new film, but it will be done through flashbacks. As far as fans are concerned, Raditz is dead as the Saiyan was killed by Piccolo way back in Dragon Ball Z. The fighter came to Earth to retrieve his younger brother Goku after learning the boy was off-world when Planet Vegeta exploded. As fans expected, Goku wasn’t too keen on following Raditz anywhere, and the fighter ended up sacrificing his life so Piccolo could take out Raditz. Eventually, Goku was revived in true anime style, but Raditz has stayed down in Hell — and it looks like he will be staying there for good.

Funimation will be bringing Dragon Ball Super: Broly to theaters in the United States on January 16th, and fans are just waiting to find out which theaters the film will release in. You can read its synopsis below:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”