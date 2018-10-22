‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Composer Teases Movie’s Reboot Goals

Dragon Ball fans are ready for Dragon Ball Super: Broly to arrive and change the game in a major way. In addition to finally making the character of Broly a full-fledged part of Dragon Ball canon, DBS:B will also be dipping back to the foundations of the franchise, opening up new doors for it to expand into the future.

In a recent interview with the official Dragon Ball Super site, Dragon Ball Super: Broly composer Norihito Sumitomo discussed how the filmmakers were using DBS:B as something of a reboot for the franchise:

Sumitomo heard that Toriyama wrote the script with the intention of returning things to square one, so Sumitomo and co. have likewise resolved to freshen up their approach. — Todd Frankenship (@Herms98) October 21, 2018

It’s been stated ever since word of the Dragon Ball Super movie first leaked out that the project was going to be used as both a major streamlining of a mythos that’s grown bloated with extraneous ‘canon vs. non-canon’ confusion, and a way of bridging the Dragon Ball Super anime series with whatever is coming in the next installment. The story of fan-fav Broly being introduced to canon is being drawn from a re-imagining of the entire history and end of Saiyan homeworld Planet Vegeta, and how that pivotal event created the three legendary fates of Goku, Vegeta, and Broly.

To furhter that end, Akira Toriyama, director Tatsuya Nagamine, and their creative teams are going back to the literal drawing board, to redefine the staples of Dragon Ball’s story, characters, powers and even transformations for a whole new era – often using ideas that Toriyama first introduced in the original series, but got lost along the way (ex: “tingly back” Super Saiyan transformations). As you can probably put together, the notion of going back to some of the basics that have since disappeared from the series tracks very closely to what Sumitomo describes in his challenge of following Toriyama “back to square one” while stil having to make the film sonically fresh for fans. It’s not at all an impossible balance: at the time of writing this Halloween movie originator John Carpenter has put out his new Halloween (2018) soundtrack, which is the epitome of how something old can be updated with some fresh concepts.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly will hit Japanese theaters in December, and is expected to arrive in the U.S. on January 16, 2019. Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. ET. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete and available to stream on Funimation, VRV and Crunchyroll.