Here’s Why ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Chose Not to Recast Broly

The Dragon Ball franchise had a monumental year in 2018, but Dragon Ball Super: Broly has been in the midst of controversy as of late as new reports and allegations come to light. A new report claims executives behind the English dub production of the film had considered recasting the role of Broly.

io9 recently published a report detailing many of the serious allegations against current Broly voice actor Vic Mignogna, and one detail from the report reveals why Funimation ultimately did not recast the role of Broly during the production of the film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As detailed by Beth Elderkin of io9, “In summer 2018, as preparations were being made to record the dubbed vocals for Dragon Ball Super: Broly, two people connected to the project met with Funimation executives to suggest Mignogna be recast due to some improper conduct allegations making the rounds in the voice acting community, according to someone present at the meeting.”

Asking to be kept anonymous, one person at the meeting also told io9 “Funimation later told them the company was conducting an investigation into Mignogna’s conduct.” But the investigation was “inconclusive” and “Mignogna was kept on the project.” When io9 reached out for further comment, they were redirected to Funimation’s statement on a later investigation.

Funimation officially cut ties with actor Vic Mignogna following a later investigation, according to their public statement, “Following an investigation, Funimation recast Vic Mignogna in Morose Mononokean Season 2. Funimation will not be engaging Mignogna in future productions.” Mignogna released a statement responding to the allegation following his departure from Funimation’s projects as well.

There are currently no details as to what the extent of this statement means, as there have been no statements on his current work as Broly in Dragon Ball Super: Broly or potential future work in the role. There is currently no confirmation whether or not the character will even need to be recast as there’s no confirmation that the character will make a future appearance in new Dragon Ball projects as of this writing.

We at ComicBook.com will keep you up to date on any and all casting news for future projects. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media.