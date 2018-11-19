First ‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Reviews Surface

There may be a few weeks standing between Dragon Ball Super: Broly and its debut, but that isn’t stopping some reviews from going live. The much-awaited film showed out to a couple thousand lucky fans in Japan just recently, and it seems reviews are beginning to pop from the premiere.

And, just as fans hoped, the big movie is getting nothing but love.

While a series of premiere reactions have been posted online, a full-on review has gone up via Rocket News 24. The Japan-based site was able to send a correspondent to the event, and they’ve since shared their take on the hot film.

“How was the film? In short, it was awesome,” Rocket News writes.

“The artwork in the film has a warm, “human handwork” look, a refreshing departure from the typical digitized and overwhelmingly precise visuals of today’s anime,” the review continues.

“But more than anything, what makes this movie special is the battle scenes between Broly, the most legendary Saiyan, and Goku and Vegeta. And we truly mean it when we say the fighting is epic! It’s good old-fashioned battle action in the extreme, and there’s plenty of it too. We don’t think fans will be disappointed.”

Still, there were some parts of the film Rocket News had questions about. In fact, the review bemoaned the lack of other classic Dragon Ball characters aside from Goku and Vegeta. The issue wasn’t big enough to raise any red flags with the reviewer, but the film may have benefited from a bit more Piccolo.

“Overall we thought there was a nice “back to the basics” feel to the movie. With the more traditional-looking artwork and a straight-forward clash of immense powers, fans shouldn’t miss out on seeing the movie on the large screen,” the review stresses.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly will officially release in Japan this December. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th, and you can read its synopsis below:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”

