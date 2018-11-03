‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Shares New Look at SSG Vegeta

Dragon Ball Super: Broly‘s full release is almost here, and fans are on the edge of their seats wondering about all the new elements. One of the most enticing additions to the film has been Vegeta’s Super Saiyan God form.

Spotted by @YonkouProd on Twitter, a new promo for the upcoming film revealed an up close, new look at Super Saiyan God Vegeta (with Super Saiyan God Goku next to him for comparison).

Dragon Ball Super Broly Special Events for the upcoming film. pic.twitter.com/Vndx2WHVxT — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) November 2, 2018

With Vegeta skipping straight ahead to Super Saiyan Blue in the anime series, but having a brief transformation into Super Saiyan God in the fight against Zamasu in the manga, fans have been anxious to find out just how Vegeta obtained this form. There’s been evidence that he may not need the ritual for this form like Goku had, as Goku’s previously used the form without the ritual in the Tournament of Power.

Previous merchandise releases tease that Vegeta achieved this form through pure training, which is the same way he reached Super Saiyan Blue as well. Along with the tease that Vegeta will get some much deserved stand out moments in the film, and fans are eager to see Vegeta debut this form fully. It may be an answer to Broly, who constantly evolves his power as they fight.

Goku and Vegeta often take fights a little less seriously from the start as they gauge their own power with the opponent, and fans are suspecting Vegeta will use Super Saiyan God as a way to keep up with Broly without using his full power. Since he’s gone and evolved far beyond this form in the main series, it will be interesting just to see why he chooses to use Super Saiyan God in the first place.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially launches in Japan this December, and is currently scheduled to screen in Austrailia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom as well. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th, and fans are just waiting to find out which theaters the film will release in.

You can read its synopsis below:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”