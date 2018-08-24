‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Reveals Best Look at Super Saiyan God Vegeta Yet

Dragon Ball Super: Broly will be bringing all sorts of new ideas and tricks to the franchise, and one of the coolest new additions is Vegeta’s Super Saiyan God form, which fans now have the best look at yet.

A new promo for the film has recently been revealed, featuring a cool up-close shot that shows just how Super Saiyan God Vegeta will look in the film.

Geez Super Saiyan God Vegeta might actually be my favourite Vegeta form. pic.twitter.com/XUkstSaZDf — Ken Xyro | ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ🐝 (@KenXyro) August 24, 2018

As spotted by Ken Xyro on Twitter, Super Saiyan God Vegeta looks spectacular. The text on the promo images clears up a bit of confusion surrounding the form as well. Noting that although Vegeta has used the Super Saiyan God form in the manga events of the Future Trunks saga (as he transforms into during the battle with Goku Black and Zamasu), this will be the debut of this form in the anime.

Fans are wondering how Vegeta can obtain this form without the special ritual seen in Battle of Gods, but it’s been proven not to be necessary anymore. When Goku fought during the Tournament of Power, he used the Super Saiyan God form as a way to fight Universe 6’s Kale and Caulifla without using too much stamina. The ritual was necessary to introduce the idea of “god ki,” but with Goku and Vegeta reaching levels beyond this form the ritual is no longer needed.

Vegeta will most likely use Super Saiyan God for the same reasons Goku still does. As way to both conserve his stamina in what will surely be a long battle with Broly, and a way to test each level of his Saiyan strength against a powerful Saiyan enemy. Either way, fans can’t wait to see this form’s debut in full.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly opens this December in Japan. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States in January as well, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly is described as such:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”