‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Synopsis Reveals Bulma’s Role

Dragon Ball Super fans are excited for Dragon Ball Super: Broly for a number of reasons, and one of the biggest is seeing what the characters have been up to since the end of the anime series earlier this year.

A new synopsis for the film has leaked appeared onto a Columbian theater website that clues fans into more of its plot, and now fans have an idea of Bulma’s role in the upcoming film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There were a few shots of Bulma in the first trailer for the film, and it seems like she’s one of the major catalysts for the film’s plot as it kicks into high gear when a set of Dragon Balls are stolen from her home by the newly resurrected Freeza. The synopsis (which features some odd wording due to translating from Japanese, to Spanish, to English) teases:

“[S]ix Dragon Balls are stolen from Bulma’s laboratory by the resurrected Freeza….Meanwhile, a patrol from Freeza’s army finds Paragus and Broly on the edge of the galaxy and takes them to Freeza…Surprised by the highly trained battle power of Broly, Freeza waves the bloody shirt of Paragus and goes to an arctic place on Earth where a Dragon Ball is detected. Goku and Vegeta go as fast as possible to recover the Dragon Balls and face the new and permanent rival Freeza and the formidable Broly.”

Fans have been clued into Bulma’s appearance in the upcoming film thanks to a character redesign and teasing first-look at her fancy vacation home, but now fans have a better idea of what she’ll be up to. With as forthcoming as Bulma is, there is a good chance she’ll put herself in some pretty dangerous situations in order to get the Dragon Balls back.

Goku and Vegeta head to the arctic location to deal with Freeza and Broly, and fans can infer that Bulma will be making her way to that area as well. There’s a brief scene where she’s seen in a destroyed area, and that could be a result of Broly’s attack in the arctic. It would definitely be a good way to raise the stakes of the fight.

Fans will see if this synopsis pans out soon enough as Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially launches in Japan this December, and Austraila and New Zealand in January. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th, and fans are currently waiting to find out which theaters the film will release in.