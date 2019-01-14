‘Dragon Ball’: Vic Mignogna Talks The Difficulties Of Voicing Broly Again

For actors, the dream job is to find a character who will stick with your for ages. In the world of anime, roles like these are hard to find, but Vic Mignogna has had his share. Now, the actor is being revisited by an anime role he’s not seen for some time… and it hasn’t gotten any earlier to scream like a Saiyan.

This month, fans in the U.S. will be treated to the English premiere of Dragon Ball Super: Broly where Mignogna will reprise his role as Broly. Recently, the actor sat down with ComicBook.com to talk about his role, and he wasn’t afraid to talk about the ins and outs of Saiyan shouting.

“A lot of people have been asking, ‘So, Broly is back. How are you feeling?’ I’m like, that’s the job. It’s not pleasant but that is part of the job. I love the job,” Mignogna stressed.

“I’ve told many, many people that I have only respect for people like Chris and Sean who have been screaming bloody murder for 15-20 years because I don’t have that kind of a resilient voice. I’ll give it every once I have.”

Of course, Mignogna hasn’t been out of practice with Broly for too long. It has been quite some time since the actor recorded character dialogue for anime, but he has kept the fighter alive elsewhere. Broly’s steadfast popularity has prompted his inclusion in dozens of video games, and Mignogna is the one who brings those titles English dubs to life. Still, there is something about bringing Broly to the big screen that heightens the pressure this time around. With millions of fans eager to see Broly’s canon entry into the franchise, all eyes (and ears) are on Mignogna this month, and the heralded voice actor promises to wow with one guttural performance.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out in Japan now. Funimation will bring the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.