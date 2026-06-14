Legendary Toonami Anime Just Revealed It’s Returning After 20 Years

A legendary Toonami anime has confirmed it’s going to be making its return to the Adult Swim programming block after 20 long years. Despite how much streaming has changed the overall anime landscape in the modern day, Toonami has remained a major fixture of the Cartoon Network programming after all these years because it’s maintained what fans have loved about it all this time. It remains a cool platform for anime watching, and often curates cool new releases that fans are going to want to see in action. Especially when it comes to its back catalog.

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Toonami has kicked off a new schedule of anime releases with the start of June and recent premiere of My Adventures with Superman Season 3, and there are going to be even more shake ups before the month ends. Toonami’s official Facebook page has revealed a new addition to the schedule on June 27th that confirms that IGPX is returning to the block nearly 20 years after it came to an end. Which marks one of the first broadcasts for the series in quite a long time.

IGPX Returns to Toonami Schedule in June 2026

Courtesy of Adult Swim

Toonami has revealed their new anime line up beginning on Saturday, June 27th and the schedule breaks down as such (in EST):

12:00AM – My Adventures with Superman Season 3

12:30AM – Blue Lock

1:00AM – Tokyo Revengers

1:30AM – One Piece

2:00AM – IGPX

2:30AM – Ninja Kamui (English Dub)

3:00AM – Blue Exorcist

3:30AM – My Adventures with Superman Season 3 (Replay)

As revealed by the newest schedule, IGPX will be making its return to the Toonami block on June 27th at 2:00AM EST. This marks the first broadcast for the series since 2023, and will likely be the newly updated and remastered version that aired the last time around. But it’s been much longer since this original anime series actually aired its episodes as it ended its run nearly 20 years ago to the day, on July 2, 2006. If you’ve been keeping an eye on Toonami this entire time, this return is about to hit you like a huge blast from the past.

Why IGPX Is So Special to Toonami

Courtesy of Adult Swim

IGPX, otherwise known as the Immortal Grand Prix, was a very special original anime series for Toonami’s history. The first full collaboration between Cartoon Network and Production I.G., this was the kind of original anime project that helped to spark all of the new releases we’d see in the decades to come. It had a stacked English dub cast at the time too with names like Haley Joel Osment, Hynden Walch, Michelle Rodriguez, Lance Henriksen, Mark Hamill, and more. Even starting out as a miniseries before getting a full series years after.

IGPX is one those Toonami anime you might not remember especially well when compared to other standout franchises like Dragon Ball Z and Mobile Suit Gundam, but it’s much more important as it helped to further foster the kind of close working relationships that we are seeing play out all these years later. Now that it’s returning to the Toonami block (and isn’t available on streaming), it’s a great chance for lots of new eyes to see it for themselves.

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