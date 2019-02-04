‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Prompts Debate Over Whether Jiren Could Beat Broly

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now out all around the world, and generating a massive response from fans. The film has already set records for being a top-earner for the franchise, and both critics and fans have overwhelmingly loved what Broly brings to the table.

Now that Dragon Ball fans are getting to see all the major retcons that Dragon Ball Super: Broly is making to the core franchise mythos, there’s a lot of buzz and discussion about what the future could bring. This being Dragon Ball and all, those discussions have to to include the usual updated wish-lists of battles that fans want to see between popular fighters – and there’s a pretty big one that seems to be at the forefront of discussion:

Broly vs. Jiren

Now that the movie is out…. WHO Y’ALL GOT? pic.twitter.com/3w9CdjEUHq — DH ANIMATIONS (@dhanimations) January 18, 2019

That’s right! The back-to-back events of the Dragon Ball Super anime and Dragon Ball Super: Broly feature film have fans thirsty for *the* big bout that’s now staring us all in the face: Broly vs. Jiren!

What makes this matchup especially interesting is how the respective battle powers of both characters function:

Jiren has a uniquely wilful focus on enhancing strength as the greatest method of power-up. He was seen using almost Zen-like meditation as a power-boosting technique during Tournament of Power, as well as being able to break his limits through sheer force of will during his battle with Ultra Instinct Goku. Basically, Jiren can get as strong as he wants to be, or feels he needs to, with no foreseeable limit.

In the canonized context of Dragon Ball Super, Broly is revealed to basically have Super Saiyan 4 abilities, as he’s able to channel the immense power of a Saiyan Great Ape while still in his human form. Broly’s battle intuition proves to be second-to-none, as he is able to continuously jump to new levels of power during his battle with Goku and Vegeta – and even more so in his full Super Saiyan form. The catch is that like a Great Ape, Broly cannot maintain conscious control of himself when his power begins to skyrocket, making him a walking Weapon of Mass Destruction without any kind of leash.

The Main Question

This debate basically boils down to this question for us:

Could Jiren maintain focus and achieve power boosts with a relentlessly savage attack from Broly coming at him? Or would Jiren’s focus, technique, and greater experience level allow him to counter Broly’s raw power and aggression?

It’s a battle that could arguably go either way, given the circumstances – but as you can see below, fans already have some pretty strong opinions on this:

Experience Is the Best Teacher

Jiren obv his feats shown are better by miles than Broly’s — GoteXXX Uchiha (Shafted Ver.) (@GotexB) January 19, 2019

This fan clearly believes that Jiren has the edge, thanks to his more extensive battle experience. Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” Arc showed just what kind of effect Jiren and his fellow Pride Troopers have had on Universe 11 – with hints of the sheer amount of evildoers that they’ve taken down along the way. Jiren knows his way around the battlefield, and has the power to be the greatest warrior on it.

Potential Is the Best Power

Jiren been fighting all over the universe to get to his lvl, broly after his first fight(that isn’t his dad) surpassed god goku and vegeta so let him fight like 3 more battles he winning easily. — Antarius ?♏ (@Tary1312) January 19, 2019

Other fans counter with the point that Broly showed such massive power and put up such a challenge for Goku and Vegeta that there should be no question about who would win in a fight with Jiren.

After all, Broly was able to prove more than a challenge than (non-fused) Goku and Vegeta, after they’d already fought in the Tournament of Power; therefore, Broly should also prove more than a match for the toughest fighter that Goku and Vegeta faced in the ToP. It makes sense, no?

Gogeta Is Proof

There’s no need for three more battles when you need Blue Gogeta to step in the mix. — C.J. Moore (@Prince_Daygo) January 20, 2019

This fan points out that since Goku and Vegeta had to fuse together into Gogeta to beat Broly, but didn’t have to go to such lengths to beat Jiren, the matter should be settled.

Toriyama’s Plan

Could’ve sworn it was confirmed by Toriyama that Broly was stronger. Otherwise there’d be no point in bringing him back? Now Goku has a way to find new strength by training with Broly. If Jiren remained stronger it would defeat the whole purpose of his quest for new limits — Saiyajin Rosé 亀 (@briskizzyb) January 20, 2019

Dragon Ball Super: Broly SPOILERS below!

Dragon Ball is all about power progression, and some fans think that the only reason Broly was finally imported into official canon was to serve as the road to Goku and/or Vegeta’s next power-up. Therefore, it wouldn’t make sense for Jiren to be more powerful than Broly.

Whis Factor

Broly cuz I’m a Stan. But also because he has more potential and has never had formal training. Yet still fought 3 God tier skilled fighters. Let Whis train Broly for a week and see what happens. — Supersaiyanrico⚡️⚡️⚡️ (@LuckyLeftyy23) January 20, 2019

The debate seems to have converged on one main point: Broly has much greater potential, but a serious lack of experience. However, fans point out that if Broly had Dragon Ball Super‘s greatest sensei (Whis), the situation would be very different.

Fans Win

The fanbase — Señor Chargez (@ChargezTV) January 18, 2019

Okay, this right here.



No truer words spoken. — Mike Wayland Rivera (@sfgiantsfanmike) January 19, 2019

This fan speaks true: in the end, we the fans are the real winners of this entire debate, as the future of Dragon Ball looks ripe with some epic potential battles that could be fought!

Who do you think would win the “Jiren vs. Broly” fight? Let us know in the comments!

Who do you think would win the "Jiren vs. Broly" fight? Let us know in the comments!

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out now.