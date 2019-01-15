‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Actor on Why Film’s Broly is the “Best”

Dragon Ball made major waves when it confirmed that not only would Dragon Ball Super: Broly bring the famous foe Broly into the franchise canon proper, but that he would be getting a whole makeover courtesy of series creator Akira Toriyama.

But what does Broly’s English voice actor Vic Mignogna think of the new Broly? ComicBook.com recently sat down with the star, and he explained why this newest version of the character is a better take than what’s come before.

When asked about how he felt about returning to the character after so long, Mignogna mentioned about his performances in the various Dragon Ball video games, “You know, it’s not been as long as you’d think because of the video games. It seems like every year there is a new video game, but this is a new Broly. This is a different take on the character.”

As for the new take, Mignogna was excited to see it come to fruition,”In fact, I would probably even say it’s better because it is the creator’s take — it is Toriyama’s Broly. So, I’m excited. I’m very excited. I never imagined but had always hoped Broly might join the prime universe or the canon. When I heard the movie was coming out, I was so excited.”

Though admittedly, Mignogna was a bit worried at first that the new version of Broly, although better, might have gone to someone else “I was impatiently waiting for that call because I got a little worried hearing it’s a different Broly. I was like, ‘Oh no. Oh no! Don’t do that! Don’t take him away from me after playing him for 15 years!’ I was extremely honored and excited.”

Seeing Vic Mignogna so excited to return to what he feels is the best take on Broly so far should ease fans worried that the transition would not be an easy one. But soon fans in the United States will see for themselves.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now out in theaters in Japan. Funimation will be bringing the film to the United States on January 16, and tickets for the film are now on sale. You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly is described as such:

“A planet destroyed, a powerful race reduced to nothing. After the devastation of Planet Vegeta, three Saiyans were scattered among the stars, destined for different fates. While two found a home on Earth, the third was raised with a burning desire for vengeance and developed an unbelievable power. And the time for revenge has come. Destinies collide in a battle that will shake the universe to its very core! Goku is back to training hard so he can face the most powerful foes the universes have to offer, and Vegeta is keeping up right beside him. But when they suddenly find themselves against an unknown Saiyan, they discover a terrible, destructive force. Locked into battle with the formidable Broly, Goku and Vegeta face their most dangerous opponent yet!”