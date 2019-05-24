Dragon Ball Super: Broly is Available on YouTube

Dragon Ball Super: Broly was the most critically and commercially successful film release in the entire Dragon Ball franchise, and the film is still making a dominating run through theaters across the world as its recent theatrical run in China has brought the film to a huge $110 million USD worldwide gross. Being such a successful launch in theaters and home video, there are more ways to watch the film than ever.

Along with its home video and FunimationNOW release, Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now also available to stream on YouTube. Renting will run interested fans $3.99 USD, and purchasing will run $14.99 USD. You can find the English dub version of the film at the link here, and the original Japanese release at the link here.

Funimation’s home video release was originally marred by controversy as fans dug into the film and claimed that it had a green tint that the original theatrical release did not have. Though many notable anime profilers shared screenshots with notable differences, there were fans who stated their personal copy was unaffected. This controversy also comes at a time when fans have been concerned with Funimation’s upcoming Dragon Ball Z 30th Anniversary Special Collector’s Edition release as well.

Though Toei Animation has not responded to this controversy, Funimation released an official statement, “Funimation’s home entertainment release of “Dragon Ball Super: Broly” utilized the same master as the U.S. & Canadian movie release. It is identical to what audiences watched in North American theaters earlier this year.”

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now available on Blu-ray and DVD as well, and you can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here. The film is described as such, “A planet destroyed, a powerful race reduced to nothing. After the devastation of Planet Vegeta, three Saiyans were scattered among the stars, destined for different fates. While two found a home on Earth, the third was raised with a burning desire for vengeance and developed an unbelievable power. And the time for revenge has come.

Destinies collide in a battle that will shake the universe to its very core! Goku is back to training hard so he can face the most powerful foes the universes have to offer, and Vegeta is keeping up right beside him. But when they suddenly find themselves against an unknown Saiyan, they discover a terrible, destructive force. Locked into battle with the formidable Broly, Goku and Vegeta face their most dangerous opponent yet!”