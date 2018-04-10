‘Dragon Ball Super’ Sees Bulma Shade Super Saiyan Rose

The latest episode of Dragon Ball Super‘s English dub had Goku and company dealing with the fallout of losing to Zamasu and Goku Black in the future as they attempted to put together the mysteries behind the two’s partnership.

During all of this, they are telling Bulma of their ideas and Bulma throws the nastiest and most hilarious shade at Goku Black’s naming sensibilities.

After the three are revived by Bulma with the help of some Senzu beans, which she’s angry for because Goku had left without them, the three fill Bulma in on the situation as they debrief about the sudden appearance of Zamasu and the stronger Goku Black (along with Goku thinking they’ll become invincible too with Senzu beans). During this, Goku says Goku Black’s new form name, Super Saiyan Rose.

Bulma wonders what kind of person would come up with this name, and this is a hilarious dig that works both ways. In the series, Goku Black names his Super Saiyan Rose form as such because he says it’s reflective of the colorful way Goku and the Saiyans name their forms. So, in a roundabout way, Bulma is shading the Saiyan forms in general.

Though this is not shared by fans as they love the character in both the original Japanese language release and the English language dub. Though dub fans were worried Goku Black Rose would have a strange accent, the final voice for Black Rose is approved across the board.

What do you think of the name, Super Saiyan Rose? Let us know in the comments!bl

The first Dragon Ball Super film is set to release this December in Japan, and it has just released its first trailer. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and character designs.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.