‘Dragon Ball Super’ Shows-Off How Protective Bulma is of Vegeta

One of the key storylines Akira Toriyama has developed over the course of the Dragon Ball series is the relationship between Bulma and Vegeta. The two started out on rocky footings, but eventually their time spent together brought their clashing personalities together. Now they have one of the strongest relationships in the series, with the two famously defending one another.

While Vegeta has had his big Bulma protecting moment against Beerus early in Super, the latest chapter of the manga shows Bulma is willing to go to the same lengths as she takes on the whole Galactic Patrol when he goes missing.

In Chapter 46 of the series, Bulma notes how Goku and Vegeta have been missing for a week since they went off with the Galactic Patrol in chase of Majin Buu. As almost if she senses the current trouble Goku and Vegeta are having against Moro, she talks with Mr. Satan and confirms that they had gone off with the Patrol. She heads to her sister Tights’ place (since she has a communicator) and soon gets in touch with Jaco.

She’s angry Jaco made Goku and Vegeta join the Galactic Patrol, and when he can’t confirm that they are safe Bulma says, “If anything’s happened to my Vegeta, I’ll make you pay.” She hilariously takes on Vegeta’s more angular look when she issues the threat, but Bulma is serious. She tells Jaco to send a ship so she can go there as well.

Stating, “If the universe really is doomed this time, then I want to see this Moro jerk with my own eyes before we all die.” Jaco hangs up on her, but there’s a sense that Bulma will be heading that way soon. She’s showed just how protective she is of Vegeta before, and one of the biggest moments of Dragon Ball Super is when she slapped Beerus in the face as a result.

This brought out Vegeta’s “My Bulma” moment, and the latest chapter reveals Bulma will respond the same way when someone threatens “her Vegeta.” Bulma’s been through as many world ending fights as Goku and the others, and this is just the latest example of just how tough she can be. Who knows? Maybe she can turn this whole arc around somehow.

