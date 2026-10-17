Jujutsu Kaisen’s Gojo Satoru Finally Becomes No. 1 in the One Way That Matters Most

Jujutsu Kaisen‘s Satoru Gojo has an even better quality than simply being the strongest, and he is finally being appreciated for it. There is no denying that Jujutsu Kaisen‘s emergence as one of the most popular modern shonen series is largely thanks to Gojo. The blue-eyed sorcerer has become one of the most prominent characters in the anime industry, standing alongside Goku, Naruto, and Luffy despite being a side character. His charm, presence, and status as the strongest made him the character he is today. However, Gojo failed to live up to his reputation as the strongest after being defeated.

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However, fans often fail to realize that Gojo’s charm as the strongest is only his second-best quality, while his most important trait is what his character stands for in the series: being a teacher. Gojo is a teacher through and through, and it is something he takes pride in. His students, Yuta, Yuji, Megumi, and the others have always appreciated this aspect of his character. This is what matters most to Gojo’s character, and a recent poll has revealed that fans are appreciating this side of him as well.

Gojo Finally Claims an Important No. 1 Spot That Defines His Character

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In celebration of World Teachers’ Day, Anime!Anime!, a Japanese anime news and media website, asked fans which anime characters come to mind when they think of teachers. The votes put Gojo at No. 1, earning him the title of best teacher. Gojo received 16% of the votes, marking a major victory as he finally secured the top spot after four years of being outperformed by other characters in this category. What makes this achievement even more interesting is that Gojo had consistently ranked second for the past four years.

The No. 1 spot for best teacher in this poll had always been claimed by none other than Koro-sensei from Assassination Classroom. The alien-like teacher had held this position for six consecutive years, but he has finally been dethroned by Gojo, with the blue-eyed sorcerer receiving two percentage points more votes than Koro-sensei. This is a victory Gojo needed far more than being recognized as the strongest, as his character has always been defined by his role as a teacher. Gojo has always taken pride in this aspect of his identity, embracing even the most difficult opportunities to teach his students whenever he could.

Gojo’s confidence in his teaching is what makes him such a good teacher, inspiring confidence in his students as well, which is one of the best qualities anyone could hope for. His role in the series also comes to an end with him leaving behind the tools his students need to become stronger and more confident, especially Yuji, in whom Gojo saw potential when others viewed him only as a threat. It is easy to imagine Satoru Gojo as a character defined by his strength, which would make him little more than a cool character. However, his role as a teacher and the way he excels at it are what truly define his characterization in Jujutsu Kaisen. It is nice to see Gojo finally being appreciated for this quality and claiming the No. 1 spot he deserves.

How do you feel about Gojo in this top spot? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!