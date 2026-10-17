Marvel’s X-Men, Iron Man & More Reveal First Look at New Webtoon Series

Marvel Comics have been making massive strides in creating innovative new stories for their iconic characters. Aside from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which remains one of the most popular and lucrative film franchises of all time. Now, the multi-media giant will be jumping back into the foray of manga and webtoons with multiple announcements reimagining existing characters and introducing some new faces to the multiverse. In an exciting post from WEBTOON’s official X (formerly Twitter) account, the web comic platform announced that three original stories centering Marvel will be coming to the platform, including popular heroes like Iron Man and Deadpool.

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While there have been no official release date announced for the projects just yet, WEBTOON did offer Marvel fans a look at the official promotional art for each of the new series, including That Time Deadpool Fell Into WEBTOON and Found the Longest Title of All Time, Tony’s Girl, and X-Men Korea. This is far from the first time Marvel Comics has crafted stories designed for vertical platforms, with stories like The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl, Loki: Agent of Asgard, and PEACH MOMOKO’s Ultimate X-Men still being available on the platform.

WEBTOON Is Reinventing Marvel Icons In a Creative New Way

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These new web comics will be taking existing Marvel icons — and even introducing a brand-new hero in Yeong-seo Go, the protagonist of X-Men Korea — placing in them in wholly original stories. One of the most intriguing of the three newly-announced projects is Tony’s Girl, written by CRC Payne with art by StarBite that follows a 17-year-old Tony Stark fresh out of MIT who, instead of getting to work at Stark industries after graduating to instead take etiquette classes to repair his public image. There, he meets Meredith McCall, the daughter of his father’s rival, Creighton McCall. Marvel fans may recognize Meredith McCall as she appears in the Iron Man with a rather contradictory history. She’s initially introduced as a woman Tony Stark had history with as a teenager; the pair’s former star-crossed romance seems to be what Tony’s Girl will be exploring.

That Time Deadpool Fell Into WEBTOON…and Found The Longest Title of All Time!!!‘s title is poking good fun at stereotypical, long-winded isekai and light novel titles, with its plot paying homage to similar tropes. Written by Ucheomaaa with art by Annie Huang, the infamous “merc with a mouth” is sent on an adventure through WEBTOON’s expansive multiverse, trying to find a way home while fighting his way through historical action stories and cheesy romantic dramas. X-Men Korea by Studio LICO will be exploring a brand-new story in the Marvel multiverse, following Yeong-seo Go, a high school student who wakes up one day to discover that he is a mutant. He enrolls in Hoseok Academy for the Gifted and inevitably gets dragged into a major conspiracy to fight for the future of mankind.

Marvel Has Been Dabbling In Manga & Manhwa For Years

Courtesy of Webtoon

Marvel has been collaborating with the manga and manhwa industry for years, and with immense success. One of the most popular of these projects was Deadpool Samurai, written by Sanshiro Kasama and illustrated by Hikaru Uesugi, which follows Deadpool after Iron Man convinces him to move to Japan to become the new leader of the Samurai Squad, a newly formed Japanese branch of the Avengers. Initially published on Shonen Jump+’s digital platform, Deadpool Samurai was immensely successful, quickly surpassing over 1 million views per chapter on the site, with the physical release having over 200,000 copies in circulation.

Spider-Man has made his way into popular Japanese manga franchises as well, having a special crossover with the release of Ultraman: Along Came a Spider-Man. The comic book giant has no plans of slowing down, either, announcing a partnership with Kadokawa at San Diego Comic-Con 2026 confirming that there’s even more to come from Marvel’s journey into new storytelling mediums. With WEBTOON continuing to grow in popularity thanks to its accessibility and variety in genres and storytelling, it’s only a matter of time before Marvel’s latest projects being published through the service begin taking the world by storm.

Which of these Marvel Comics Webtoons are you looking forward to the most? Which Marvel hero would you want to see make their debut next? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!