3 Things You Need to Know for Dr. Stone’s Big Anime Sequel

Last week, Dr. Stone confirmed its anime sequel only a few months after the finale. The anime reached its conclusion in June this year, seven years after its debut. The anime is based on an award-winning manga written by Riichiro Inagaki and illustrated by Boichi, which began serialization in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2017. Although the finale unraveled the mystery behind the petrification, it also had an open-ended conclusion after Senku claimed he would build a time machine to stop the tragedy from 3700 years ago. Dr. Stone is one of the most beloved series of all time, thanks to its unique premise and sci-fi elements, which are rare to see in Shonen.

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Although initially criticized for an abrupt ending, it remains one of the most critically acclaimed Shonen of all time. Although the main story didn’t have a fleshed-out finale as one might hope for, the story wrapped up after answering all the major questions for fans while also leaving room for future development. While the main story has already reached its conclusion, the anime confirmed last week that it’s returning with a surprise new sequel. Here’s everything you need to know before the anime returns with the epilogue.

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Dr. Stone Terraforming was announced last week as an official sequel to the main story. However, the anime has yet to share updates on the release window. Since the Fall 2026 anime series have already been revealed, the sequel will only be released next year. The announcement was made earlier this month with a promotional video that shares a brief glimpse at everything that has happened in the anime so far. Instead of sharing spoilers on what to expect from the sequel, the teaser only confirms the sequel without a lot of details. While fans await updates on the anime, at the very least, it’s guaranteed that the sequel will land on Crunchyroll. It’s the primary streaming home for the series, where you can catch up with all the seasons. Additionally, the anime is also available on Netflix, where the sequel should land sometime after the official premiere date.

2) The Anime Sequel Will Adapt the Manga Epilogue

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In 2023, the manga released a three-chapter-long sequel, following Senku and the main characters. While the story ends after he announced to everyone that he would be building a time machine, the epilogue features the progress of his most ambitious project yet. Titled Dr. Stone: 4D Science, the story gave a brief glimpse at the characters’ journey after the ending. Since the sequel is only three chapters long, it couldn’t be compiled in a single volume, but all chapters are available to read on the official website of Viz Media. The anime can easily return with one or two special episodes to adapt the epilogue, but there has been no confirmation regarding the episode length or the number of episodes. There’s always a possibility that the story will expand in the sequel, especially since Dr. Stone is one of the most famous anime in recent years.

1) Dr. Stone Won’t Be Holding a Panel During the Biggest Annual Convention

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While the anime sequel is one of the most exciting upcoming projects in a while, fans will have to wait longer than expected to get new updates. This is mostly because the series won’t be holding a panel during this year’s Jump Festa. It’s the largest annual convention held by Shueisha, as it focuses on new announcements for anime, manga, and games, interactive exhibits, and even unique merchandise that is often available only at the convention. As a Weekly Shonen Jump hit, it would’ve made sense for the series to hold a panel during the Jump Festa 2027, which will be held on December 19th and 20th. While the convention is always held in Tokyo, Japan, fans from all over the world await updates on their favorite anime and manga series. However, the official website confirmed the lineup last month, and it doesn’t include Dr. Stone. This means that there’s a good possibility that the sequel won’t share any new updates this year.

Are you excited for Dr. Stone’s upcoming anime sequel? Head down to the comments to let us know which moment you’re looking forward to in the anime.