The Apothecary Diaries Season 3 Officially Kicks Off English Dub With Crunchyroll Release

The Apothecary Diaries has now returned for the start of its English dub release for Season 3, and it’s now available with Crunchyroll. The Apothecary Diaries was one of the major franchises that fans were excited to see return for more episodes as part of the Fall 2026 anime schedule, and is currently a few episodes into its run. But for fans of the English dub release, they have unfortunately had to wait a bit longer before getting the chance to see the new season in action themselves.

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Thankfully, the wait is finally over as The Apothecary Diaries has now kicked off the English dub release for its Season 3 return this Fall. After being previously confirmed to be a part of Crunchyroll’s English dub release schedule for the Fall 2026 slate, The Apothecary Diaries is now streaming the first episode of the new season with Crunchyroll with future episodes of the new season releasing on a weekly basis. With a returning English dub voice cast in tow, fans of the series are going to want to jump in.

The Apothecary Diaries Season 3 English Dub Voice Cast & Release Schedule Revealed

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Following the debut of the first episode on Friday, October 16th, Crunchyroll has confirmed that new episodes of The Apothecary Diaries Season 3 English dub will then be releasing on a weekly basis. With the Japanese language release only two episodes ahead thus far, it’s not going to be too wide of a gap between each version either. The voice cast has been revealed too and new additions to the series include Jad Saxton as the mysterious “White Lady,” who is going to be central to the core mystery that Maomao needs to get to the bottom of this season.

The returning English voice cast for The Apothecary Diaries Season 3 includes Emi Lo as Maomao, Kaiji Tang as Jinshi, Suzie Yeung as Shisui, Anne Yatco as Kyou-u, Nazeeh Tarsha as Guard, Wendy Powell as Madam, Oscar Seung as Ukyou, Seth Fuentes as Lihkau, Eli Farmer as Onsou, Caleb Yen as Lahan, Alex Mai as Emperor, Ricco Fajardo as Lakan, Reshel Mae as Lishu, Monica Rial as the Narrator, and more. Now is the perfect time to catch up with it all too.

What’s Going on With The Apothecary Diaries Season 3?

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

The Apothecary Diaries Season 3 has begun to spark a whole new mystery as not only is the region on the cusp of a famine with a mysterious horde of locusts seemingly making their way through the fields, there’s also a mysterious woman walking around the poorer sections with some kind of plan in mind. But all the while, Maomao has been looking at the whole picture to try and figure out what’s been going on this whole time. It’s only just gotten started, however.

The Apothecary Diaries has confirmed that Season 3 will be running for 24 episodes in total, with a single cour of 12 episodes planned for the Fall. The series will then be taking a few months off before returning for its second half sometime next April as part of the Spring 2027 anime schedule. With a new movie releasing across theaters in Japan in between the two halves, it’s going to be a big year for fans of this franchises.

Are you excited to jump into the English dub for The Apothecary Diaries Season 3? What are you hoping to see in the new episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!