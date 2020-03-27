Dragon Ball Super: Can Moro Eat Ultra Instinct?

Moro has hit the ground floor running as the big new threat of Dragon Ball Super and with Goku having to unleash the height of his power to have a chance to defeat him, the question remains as to whether or not the ancient wizard will have the ability to absorb the energy exerted by the Ultra Instinct Transformation! With Goku unleashing the transformation once again, it’s unclear whether this will be enough to bring down Moro now that he has not only regained his youth but also been given a serious power up by absorbing the energy of his opponents and nearby planets alike!

Warning! If you have yet to read Chapter 58 of Dragon Ball Super’s manga, you may want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we’ll be diving into some serious spoiler territory!

With Goku showing that he can now effortlessly bring forth the transformation of Ultra Instinct Sign, his battle against Moro is about to begin. As it stand, we don’t know if Moro’s energy absorbing abilities will allow him to steal the energy of Ultra Instinct from Goku, but rest assured that the Saiyan warrior would be in for a rough time if he could! So far, Moro’s powers haven’t been slighted by any opponent or planet, with Moro and his henchmen travelling the galaxy in order to bolster the wizard’s strength as he seeks revenge against the Galactic Patrol and seeks to rule the universe with an iron fist.

While Moro has been able to absorb the power of the opponents he’s faced and the planets he’s visited, we have yet to see him steal energy from the gods themselves and considering Ultra Instinct is a transformation that makes one be able to stand shoulder to shoulder with them, there’s definitely room to believe that the sorcerer may find himself unable to steal, or handle, the energy that is streaming out of Goku at present. On the other hand, with his near limitless power that we’ve seen so far, this might actually be an inevitability.

While Ultra Instinct has been a part of the franchise since the Tournament of Power, fans are actually holding out hope that Vegeta’s idiosyncratic training on the Planet Yardrat will be the key to defeating Moro when all is said and done. Regardless of whether or not Moro can absorb the energy from Ultra Instinct, it’s clear that Goku is in for one of the biggest fights of his life all the same.

What are your thoughts on Moro and whether he can absorb the energy of Ultra Instinct?