Dragon Ball Super: Goku's Ultra Instinct Mastery Has Fans Divided

If there is one topic out there that can get the Dragon Ball fandom going, it is Ultra Instinct. The form made its debut towards thee end of Dragon Ball Super, and it was a lot to take in. The boost gives Goku a distinct godly power, but he has never been able to summon the form at will. That is, until now.

In the most recent chapter of Dragon Ball Super, fans watched as Goku took on Ultra Instinct once he came face to face with Moro again. The hero was taunted for quite some time about the form, but Goku only showed out the power when it was time for the two of them to fight solo.

To start, Goku stepped into the Ultra Instinct Sign form which is the step below the full boost. The fighter was able to summon the boost after clearing his mind, and Moro was surprised by the reveal. The baddie knows the form isn't of mortal origin, but he is going to find out how strong it is before long.

As always, Dragon Ball Super fans were quick to react to the new chapter, and they honed in on Goku's take on Ultra Instinct. It hasn't been too-too long since the hero first tapped into the form, but Goku could not control it during the Tournament of Power. It seems he has a much better mastery of the boost now, and as you can see below, fans have all sorts of thoughts about how far Goku has developed the form.

For now, it is a waiting game to see how much Goku has mastered Ultra Instinct, and fans can continue to debate until that time comes. Some admit the Saiyan's training with Merus helps his progress come off more naturally, but others say they are scared Goku will begin relying on Ultra Instinct too much. But if this first stage isn't able to take down Moro, maybe the hero will need something a little bit stronger to work with?

Do you think Goku needs to master this technique? Or does he need more time to tune it? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!