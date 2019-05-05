Dragon Ball Super Pits Majin Buu Against Moro

Dragon Ball Super‘s latest arc has introduced a powerful new villain with magic that Goku and Vegeta have no idea what to deal with, but it’s a big callback to another magical villain they once had trouble with, Majin Buu. As Planet Eater Moro has a past with the Lord of Lords that Majin Buu once devoured to transform him into his current pudgy state, now Buu’s been thrown into the conflict on New Namek to try and take down Moro in the Lord of Lords’ stead.

Chapter 47 of the series sees the Galactic Patrol’s Merus and Majin make a surprising save of Goku and Vegeta, and now fans have seen just what kind of a threat Majin Buu poses to this powerful new foe.

Jaco explains that Majin Buu now has access to the absorbed Lord of Lords’ memories, and after seeing Moro the two powerful entities begin to face off with one another. The two of them power themselves up, and it’s clear early on that Planet Eater Moro’s attacks that took down Goku and Vegeta earlier will not have the same effect on Majin Buu. Not only that, Buu seems to be immune to Moro’s ki draining magic.

Couple this with Buu’s invincible body, and Buu is already proving to be an opponent Moro will not be able to defeat as easily as he did Goku and Vegeta. Buu counters every one of Moro’s attacks, even his negative Spirit Bomb, and Moro is showing a much less confident side of himself than before.

The New Namek arc of the series has brought magic back to the forefront of the franchise, and it has been a welcome change of pace from the multiverse an time traveling adventures of the last few arcs of Dragon Ball Super. This has put Goku and Vegeta through their toughest challenges by far, and they are needing to come up with all sorts of new strategies. But with Buu now in the fray, perhaps they can rely on Buu to win? That’s only if Moro doesn’t pull another trick out of his repertoire.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media. Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.

