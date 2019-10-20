New Dragon Ball Super, Boruto Chapters are Available to Read Now

With Dragon Ball Super‘s anime now over, and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations in the midst of a string of filler arcs away from the original story, each new chapter of both of these series marks a major occasion. Couple that with their monthly release schedule, and it’s an even bigger deal when new chapters hit. But thankfully, there’s been a new batch of updates as Dragon Ball Super Chapter 53 and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 39 have now gone live. There’s also a free, easy, and legal way to read through these new chapters too!

Viz Media is offering both of these series’ latest three chapters completely for free, and you can find Dragon Ball Super‘s manga at the link here and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations‘ manga at the link here. If you wanted to read through the back catalog for each series, there’s a subscription available for $1.99 a month too for these two series and the rest of Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump offerings.

Chapter 53 of Dragon Ball Super is the next step of the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc as the fight has been brought to Earth now that it’s been put on Planet Eater Moro’s radar. With Goku and Vegeta at different places in space training in their own ways, this has left Earth in the hands of the remaining protectors of Piccolo, Krillin, and Gohan as they start facing Moro’s various criminal henchman. Each new chapter brings us one step closer to the final battle with Moro, and this one has expanded the battle even more.

Chapter 39 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations continues off the ominous cliffhanger as Naruto is still stuck within Jigen’s new dimension. With Kawaki suspected of being a spy, it’s one conspiracy after another until the kids decide to take matters into their own hands. With Kawaki clear his name? Where is Naruto? The series is building to something huge, and Kara is definitely up to something.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings, and is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.

As for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, the sequel is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017.