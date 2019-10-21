Dragon Ball Super Gives Update on Earth’s Strongest Fighters

Dragon Ball Super‘s Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc continues in the manga, and now that Chapter 53 of the series has officially debuted the threat to Earth is more dangerous than ever. With both Goku and Vegeta off at different corners in space to train in order to find a way to defeat Moro, this means that Earth’s defenses have been weakened. Now that Moro has set his sights on Earth as another potential planet to mine of powerful ki, Jaco and the Galactic Patrol are hoping to recruit the rest of Earth’s fighters to fight off Moro’s forces.

But Chapter 53 of the series have given us an update on Earth’s fighters, and it’s not looking too good. It seems that the Earth is woefully unprepared as some of Moro’s scouts are already proving to be far too strong for Piccolo and Krillin to handle on their own.

Chapter 53 begins with Bulma giving the others a rundown on what’s happened with Moro on New Namek. This means the Galactic Patrol needs all the able bodied fighters they can get, and Krillin and Piccolo are the only one around at the time. Gohan’s currently giving a lecture, and is prepping to head over in a short while, and they can’t get in contact with Tien because he doesn’t have a cell phone. Yamcha’s almost included, but is soon forgotten about when Jaco arrives.

Things get a little more intense when Jaco learns that Moro’s scouts are on the way, and they’re all powerful warriors who were originally caught and put in prison by Merus. Krillin’s trying to keep his spirits up because Gohan’s on his way, but when they learn of the new fighter’s abilities, Krillin wants to start training right away. Piccolo’s been training even after the Tournament of Power and the stuff with Broly, too.

But they’re still unprepared as the trio of criminal scouts shows up much earlier than predicted and take them by surprise. There’s still hope with Gohan on the way, but it’s going to take a lot more effort from here on out.

